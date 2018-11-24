Holloway Lodging Corp (HLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.
Shares of HLC opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13. Holloway Lodging has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$6.25.
About Holloway Lodging
