Holloway Lodging Corp (HLC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of HLC opened at C$6.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13. Holloway Lodging has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$6.25.

About Holloway Lodging

Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 33 hotels with 3,764 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC, HLC.DB and HLC.DB.A.

