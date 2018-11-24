Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 on January 3rd

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HILS stock opened at GBX 1,167 ($15.25) on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,480 ($19.34).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HILS. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,610 ($21.04) to GBX 1,190 ($15.55) in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure ProductsUtilities; Infrastructure Products-Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure ProductsUtilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, pipe supports, energy grid components, GRP railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, handrails, access covers, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

