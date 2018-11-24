Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.17). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 331.02% and a negative return on equity of 94.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Brookline Cap M restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 443,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,863. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Heat Biologics worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

