Headlam Group plc (HEAD) Announces GBX 7.55 Dividend

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HEAD opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Friday. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 424 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 654.50 ($8.55).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Headlam Group in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, through its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products. The company's products include floorcovering products comprising carpet, residential vinyl, wood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile, rugs, and underlay and commercial flooring.

