Head-To-Head Review: Aeon Global Health (AGHC) versus The Competition

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS: AGHC) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Aeon Global Health to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aeon Global Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health -43.04% -337.14% -61.39% Aeon Global Health Competitors -103.54% -222.38% -36.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeon Global Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $16.30 million -$8.00 million -0.61 Aeon Global Health Competitors $1.13 billion $90.54 million 432.90

Aeon Global Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aeon Global Health. Aeon Global Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aeon Global Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aeon Global Health Competitors 132 563 664 36 2.43

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Aeon Global Health’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeon Global Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Aeon Global Health has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeon Global Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeon Global Health competitors beat Aeon Global Health on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

AEON Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, and compliance with regulatory requirements. In addition, AEON Global Health Corp. offers post contract customer support services. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to AEON Global Health Corp. in January 2018. AEON Global Health Corp. is based in Gainesville, Georgia.

