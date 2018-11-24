Head-To-Head Contrast: Curis (CRIS) and Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Nightstar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nightstar Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nightstar Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Curis presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,420.00%. Nightstar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.43, suggesting a potential upside of 124.88%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Nightstar Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curis and Nightstar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $9.90 million 4.18 -$53.31 million ($1.80) -0.69 Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($1.63) -9.39

Nightstar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis. Nightstar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Curis has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nightstar Therapeutics has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -316.98% -299.20% -59.60% Nightstar Therapeutics N/A -38.68% -35.08%

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -316.98% -299.20% -59.60% Nightstar Therapeutics N/A -38.68% -35.08%

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics beats Curis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. The company has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR, a candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, a candidate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of best vitelliform macular dystrophy. In addition, the company is developing NSR-ABCA4, a candidate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Stargardt disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

