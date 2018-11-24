Head-To-Head Comparison: Winmark (WINA) versus IGS Capital Group (IGSC)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) and IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winmark and IGS Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $69.75 million 8.29 $24.56 million N/A N/A IGS Capital Group $100,000.00 62.65 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than IGS Capital Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Winmark and IGS Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Winmark pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. IGS Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Winmark has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and IGS Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 41.13% -124.79% 58.59% IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Winmark has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGS Capital Group has a beta of -4.05, indicating that its share price is 505% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Winmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Winmark beats IGS Capital Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The company's Plato's Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 30, 2017, it had 1,211 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Ltd. is an environmental service and waste management company. The company engages in the collection and recovery of industrial and commercial solid wastes such as plastic, paper, cardboard, and glass. The recycled materials are purchased by the company’s manufacturing customers in China to make new products including outdoor furniture, construction materials, and building materials. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

