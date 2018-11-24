Haynes International (HAYN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Get Haynes International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAYN. BidaskClub raised shares of Haynes International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haynes International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

HAYN stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $45.14.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.31 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently -1,257.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 106,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Haynes International by 277.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 77,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Haynes International by 94.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.