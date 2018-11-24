Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Square, Inc. (SQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Square by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Square by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59,504 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $519,317.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,745,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $28,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,522,615 shares of company stock valued at $202,794,134. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $101.00 price objective on Square and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Square to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Square from $77.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of SQ opened at $63.47 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -634.70 and a beta of 4.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

