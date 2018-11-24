Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $287.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 2.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,986.80, for a total transaction of $184,749,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (HBB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/hamilton-beach-brands-holding-co-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-09-hbb.html.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.