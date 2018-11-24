Groupon (GRPN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Groupon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $2.97 on Friday. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Groupon had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $5,730,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 728.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 8,281,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 7,281,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,790,452 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after buying an additional 6,856,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Groupon by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,581,289 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,865,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,507,000. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

