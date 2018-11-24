Gregory James Cochrane Acquires 15,100 Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp (DCM) Stock

DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM) Director Gregory James Cochrane acquired 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$18,875.00.

Gregory James Cochrane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Gregory James Cochrane sold 7,350 shares of DATA Communications Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$9,187.50.

Shares of TSE DCM opened at C$1.20 on Friday. DATA Communications Management Corp has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.79.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

