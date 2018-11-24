GreenSky (GSKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

GSKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upgraded GreenSky from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Compass Point downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GreenSky from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on GreenSky from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other GreenSky news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $244,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $40,116,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $34,363,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $27,892,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $27,650,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $26,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

