Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Holdings Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 68.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 42.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 39,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 44.7% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven W. Streit sold 29,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,579,671.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,762 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Streit sold 9,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $885,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,030,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,207 shares of company stock valued at $33,920,367. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.06. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.95 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.47%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on Green Dot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Green Dot from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Green Dot to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer bank holding company that provides personal banking for the masses. It operates through two segments, Account Services and Processing, and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit as account programs, such reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer checking accounts, small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

