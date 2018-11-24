Granite Real Estate (GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on December 14th

Granite Real Estate (TSE:GRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Granite Real Estate has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

