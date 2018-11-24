Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 441,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 71,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.82.

Shares of MA opened at $182.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $140.61 and a 1-year high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

