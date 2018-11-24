Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.
GPT stock remained flat at $$27.48 during trading hours on Friday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $31.26.
Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile
Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.
