Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

GPT stock remained flat at $$27.48 during trading hours on Friday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,969,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,710,000 after buying an additional 1,641,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

