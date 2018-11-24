Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Stake in Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,469 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Everi were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everi by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,047,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,286,000 after purchasing an additional 116,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everi by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $6.50 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Everi news, EVP Edward Adam Peters sold 66,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $600,234.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,752.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

