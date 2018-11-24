Globeflex Capital L P Has $206,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LHC Group by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in LHC Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in LHC Group by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,092,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $273,725.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHCG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Globeflex Capital L P Has $206,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/globeflex-capital-l-p-has-206000-position-in-lhc-group-inc-lhcg.html.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.