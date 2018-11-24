Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMRE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.54. 30,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,785. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $206.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

