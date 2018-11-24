General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in General Dynamics by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 25,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $509,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $178.26 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $164.76 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $209.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

