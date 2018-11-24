GasLog Ltd (GLOG) Position Raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.78% of GasLog worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in GasLog by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in GasLog by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 473,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on GasLog in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on GasLog in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

NYSE GLOG opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,003.00 and a beta of 1.01. GasLog Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

GasLog Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order.

