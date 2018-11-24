Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Garrett Motion’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garrett Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Garrett Motion.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,090,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.