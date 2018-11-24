Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Garmin were worth $25,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 15.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 12.7% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 9,010 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $611,959.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at $129,145,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 125,796 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $8,224,542.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,901,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,315,428.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,545,813 shares of company stock worth $164,671,192. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $810.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

