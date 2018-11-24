Gamida Cell (GMDA) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

GMDA stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $15.39.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.