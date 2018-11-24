Frontier Communications (FTR) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Citigroup

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $4.50 to $2.75 in a report released on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Frontier Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Frontier Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Frontier Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FTR opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Frontier Communications has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $11.64.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,286,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,355,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,632 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Frontier Communications by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,637,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 30.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 368,710 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 1,781.9% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 1,253,112 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

