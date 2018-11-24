Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $24.85 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.2% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 199,789.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,350,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,335,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,823,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,754,000 after acquiring an additional 325,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,591,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,751,000 after acquiring an additional 241,790 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,300,000 after acquiring an additional 245,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,038,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $3,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

