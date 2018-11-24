Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Wpp Plc (WPP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 112,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $291,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $9,023,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $12,838,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $62,429,000. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. Wpp Plc has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $103.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4595 per share. This represents a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

