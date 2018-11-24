Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in AerCap Holdings (AER)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 575.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,818 shares during the period. AerCap comprises approximately 0.1% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $17,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in AerCap by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 432,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in AerCap by 18.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 40.6% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 61,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 503,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,938,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 443,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,482,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. AerCap had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

