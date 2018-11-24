Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.25 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/franklin-limited-duration-income-trust-ftf-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.