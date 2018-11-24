Fmr LLC Acquires 200,602 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,014,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200,602 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $1,027,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,578,000 after purchasing an additional 64,786 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,232,000 after purchasing an additional 150,552 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 589,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,012,000 after purchasing an additional 118,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HII stock opened at $211.53 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

