First Data Corp (FDC) Stake Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,681,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Data were worth $41,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Data by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in First Data by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 70,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in First Data by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Data by 765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Data to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Data from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of First Data from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Shares of NYSE FDC opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. First Data Corp has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. First Data’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,591.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 113,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $2,171,541.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,763.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,718 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,705. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

