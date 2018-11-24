First Bancorp (FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 14th

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 17.75%. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

