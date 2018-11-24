Fintab (FNTB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77.00

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Fintab has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Fintab token can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges. Fintab has a market cap of $44,281.00 and $77.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00124628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00194741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.99 or 0.08604980 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009155 BTC.

About Fintab

Fintab’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico . Fintab’s official message board is steemit.com/@fintab . The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fintab using one of the exchanges listed above.

