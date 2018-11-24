Financial Survey: Pixarbio (PXRB) vs. Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Pixarbio (OTCMKTS:PXRB) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Pixarbio alerts:

Pixarbio has a beta of -185.98, indicating that its stock price is 18,698% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Fitness has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pixarbio and Planet Fitness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixarbio $1.97 billion 0.00 -$1.00 million N/A N/A Planet Fitness $429.94 million 12.01 $33.14 million $0.84 62.98

Planet Fitness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pixarbio.

Profitability

This table compares Pixarbio and Planet Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixarbio N/A N/A N/A Planet Fitness 11.22% -95.97% 8.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pixarbio and Planet Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixarbio 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Fitness 0 4 8 0 2.67

Planet Fitness has a consensus target price of $51.85, indicating a potential downside of 1.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Planet Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Pixarbio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixarbio Company Profile

PixarBio Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology company, focuses on the pre-clinical and clinical development of neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain. The company researches and develops delivery systems for drugs, devices, or biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, and spinal cord injury. Its principal product platform is NeuroRelease for the therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for post-operative, acute, and chronic pain in pre-clinical models. The company is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company had 1,608 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Pixarbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixarbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.