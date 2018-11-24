FIL Ltd Purchases 129,705 Shares of 2U Inc (TWOU)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,705 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in 2U were worth $84,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in 2U by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in 2U by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in 2U by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on 2U to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on 2U from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

