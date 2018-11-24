FIL Ltd Cuts Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220,136 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.07% of Paypal worth $76,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Paypal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 567,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in Paypal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 27,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

In other Paypal news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,492,817.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,324,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $2,328,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,992.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 407,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,392,948 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

