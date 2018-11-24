FIL Ltd Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,696 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.68% of Diamondback Energy worth $91,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, August 10th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $104.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

