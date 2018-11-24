FIL Ltd Acquires 1,620,248 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 232.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620,248 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $105,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 84,700.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 208.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 81.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $52.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of CCE stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/fil-ltd-acquires-1620248-shares-of-coca-cola-european-partners-plc-cce.html.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.