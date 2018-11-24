Ffcm LLC Sells 26,273 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Ffcm LLC lowered its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 71.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,273 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1,652.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 161.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 221.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $196.80 on Friday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $181.98 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.50 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.16.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

