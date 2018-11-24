Ffcm LLC Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Ffcm LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 197,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $114.00 price target on TE Connectivity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE TEL opened at $74.96 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

