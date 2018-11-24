Ffcm LLC Buys Shares of 6,916 KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $59,243.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lorig sold 2,547 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $298,941.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $3,310,114 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.45.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

