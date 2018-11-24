Ferrari NV (RACE) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 26.2% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $397,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $4,199,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Ferrari NV has a 52-week low of $103.65 and a 52-week high of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.50 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ferrari NV (RACE) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/ferrari-nv-race-holdings-cut-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.