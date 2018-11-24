Federated Investors (FII) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.79.

FII stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Federated Investors has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $251,364.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 541,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,561.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $35,459.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,712 shares of company stock worth $291,790. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 3.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 191,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Federated Investors by 12.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Federated Investors by 22.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

