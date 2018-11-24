Feathercoin (FTC) One Day Volume Hits $43,660.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $43,660.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 218,439,480 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, QBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

