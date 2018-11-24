ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $654,767.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 40% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $654,767.00 and approximately $7,117.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.02322886 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009204 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00014604 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,154,551 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.