Evolent Health (EVH) vs. PHI Group (PHIL) Critical Review

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) and PHI Group (OTCMKTS:PHIL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolent Health and PHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health $434.95 million 4.55 -$60.66 million ($0.70) -34.40 PHI Group $1.67 million 0.37 -$2.02 million N/A N/A

PHI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolent Health.

Profitability

This table compares Evolent Health and PHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health -9.05% -2.18% -1.74% PHI Group -120.94% -68.50% -8.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Evolent Health and PHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health 0 0 11 0 3.00 PHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evolent Health presently has a consensus target price of $32.30, suggesting a potential upside of 34.14%. Given Evolent Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolent Health is more favorable than PHI Group.

Risk and Volatility

Evolent Health has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHI Group has a beta of 6.24, suggesting that its stock price is 524% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolent Health beats PHI Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management. Its services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About PHI Group

PHI Group Inc., through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc., provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc. in April 2009. PHI Group Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

