Esterline Technologies (ESL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Esterline Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esterline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Esterline Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESL opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Esterline Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $119.07.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Esterline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.45%. Esterline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Esterline Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Esterline Technologies news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $401,537.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $13,037,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,986 shares of company stock worth $25,140,045 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Esterline Technologies by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of Esterline Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.