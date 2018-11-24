Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, November 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of ETRN opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

