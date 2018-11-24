Equinix Inc (EQIX) Position Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,625,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,967 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.27% of Equinix worth $1,136,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 15,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $380.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.48. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

In other Equinix news, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total value of $1,068,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $835,400.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total value of $557,168.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,413. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective (down previously from $460.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on Equinix to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.28.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/24/equinix-inc-eqix-position-cut-by-fmr-llc.html.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.